All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 3055 KILBURN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
3055 KILBURN ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3055 KILBURN ROAD
3055 Kilburn Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3055 Kilburn Road, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath with large fenced in yard. Relax on the front porch or enjoy the open deck in the back yard. Laundry hookup in the garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3055 KILBURN ROAD have any available units?
3055 KILBURN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Holiday, FL
.
What amenities does 3055 KILBURN ROAD have?
Some of 3055 KILBURN ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3055 KILBURN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3055 KILBURN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3055 KILBURN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3055 KILBURN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Holiday
.
Does 3055 KILBURN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3055 KILBURN ROAD does offer parking.
Does 3055 KILBURN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3055 KILBURN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3055 KILBURN ROAD have a pool?
No, 3055 KILBURN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3055 KILBURN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3055 KILBURN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3055 KILBURN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3055 KILBURN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3055 KILBURN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3055 KILBURN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
