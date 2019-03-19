All apartments in Holiday
3055 KILBURN ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3055 KILBURN ROAD

3055 Kilburn Road · No Longer Available
Location

3055 Kilburn Road, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
oven
refrigerator
Move in ready 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath with large fenced in yard. Relax on the front porch or enjoy the open deck in the back yard. Laundry hookup in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

