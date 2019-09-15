All apartments in Holiday
3034 Kilburn Rd
3034 Kilburn Rd

3034 Kilburn Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3034 Kilburn Road, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice and cozy home close to the Gulf beach and main roads off of US alt 19. Fenced back yard. Porcelain tile floors. Lovely kitchen & bathroom. To view and obtain a application form call property manager John Kelly 813.220.2244

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 Kilburn Rd have any available units?
3034 Kilburn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3034 Kilburn Rd have?
Some of 3034 Kilburn Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3034 Kilburn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3034 Kilburn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 Kilburn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3034 Kilburn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3034 Kilburn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3034 Kilburn Rd offers parking.
Does 3034 Kilburn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3034 Kilburn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 Kilburn Rd have a pool?
No, 3034 Kilburn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3034 Kilburn Rd have accessible units?
No, 3034 Kilburn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 Kilburn Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3034 Kilburn Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3034 Kilburn Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3034 Kilburn Rd has units with air conditioning.
