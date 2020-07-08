Rent Calculator
2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE
2619 Sweetwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2619 Sweetwood Drive, Holiday, FL 34690
Orangewood Village
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home with laminate floors new cabinets and counter tops, fresh paint nice backyard. Home also has a garage. Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Holiday, FL
.
What amenities does 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Holiday
.
Does 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2619 SWEETWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
