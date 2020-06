Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in Aloha Gardens, this 3 bedroom has been renovated with: Solid Wood kitchen cabinets, ogee edge counter tops, new appliances, lighting/ceiling fans, and windows. This home has a living room and dining room. The garage was converted into the master bedroom with full bathroom and closet space. There is a large covered patio and gorgeous 12x22 front porch. Nice size backyard that is completely fenced in and has a large shed for storage.