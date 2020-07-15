All apartments in Holiday
2527 CHANCERY DR
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2527 CHANCERY DR

2527 Chancery Drive · (727) 722-8809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2527 Chancery Drive, Holiday, FL 34690
Orangewood Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2527 CHANCERY DR · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1119 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME - HOLIDAY FL - SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM, NEWLY RENOVATED HOME, KITCHEN & BATHS ALL WITH WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH HAVE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND AN EAT IN KITCHEN, TILE THROUGHOUT THE HOME, WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS, BACK PATIO. QUICK ACCESS TO 19 AND ALL THE DINING, SHOPPING NEARBY

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
Section 8 Accepted

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1.(727) 722-8809

(RLNE5861725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 CHANCERY DR have any available units?
2527 CHANCERY DR has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2527 CHANCERY DR have?
Some of 2527 CHANCERY DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 CHANCERY DR currently offering any rent specials?
2527 CHANCERY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 CHANCERY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2527 CHANCERY DR is pet friendly.
Does 2527 CHANCERY DR offer parking?
No, 2527 CHANCERY DR does not offer parking.
Does 2527 CHANCERY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 CHANCERY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 CHANCERY DR have a pool?
No, 2527 CHANCERY DR does not have a pool.
Does 2527 CHANCERY DR have accessible units?
No, 2527 CHANCERY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 CHANCERY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 CHANCERY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2527 CHANCERY DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2527 CHANCERY DR has units with air conditioning.
