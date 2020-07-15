2527 CHANCERY DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME - HOLIDAY FL - SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM, NEWLY RENOVATED HOME, KITCHEN & BATHS ALL WITH WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH HAVE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND AN EAT IN KITCHEN, TILE THROUGHOUT THE HOME, WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS, BACK PATIO. QUICK ACCESS TO 19 AND ALL THE DINING, SHOPPING NEARBY



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

Section 8 Accepted



