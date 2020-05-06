Rent Calculator
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:15 AM
2202 PEGGY DRIVE
2202 Peggy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2202 Peggy Drive, Holiday, FL 34690
Holiday Gardens
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Large home, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Living/Dining room, Family room, fenced back yard, close to everything, freshly painted inside. call for info
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2202 PEGGY DRIVE have any available units?
2202 PEGGY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Holiday, FL
.
What amenities does 2202 PEGGY DRIVE have?
Some of 2202 PEGGY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2202 PEGGY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2202 PEGGY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 PEGGY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2202 PEGGY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Holiday
.
Does 2202 PEGGY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2202 PEGGY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2202 PEGGY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2202 PEGGY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 PEGGY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2202 PEGGY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2202 PEGGY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2202 PEGGY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 PEGGY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 PEGGY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 PEGGY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 PEGGY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
