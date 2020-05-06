All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 2202 PEGGY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
2202 PEGGY DRIVE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:15 AM

2202 PEGGY DRIVE

2202 Peggy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2202 Peggy Drive, Holiday, FL 34690
Holiday Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Large home, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Living/Dining room, Family room, fenced back yard, close to everything, freshly painted inside. call for info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 PEGGY DRIVE have any available units?
2202 PEGGY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 2202 PEGGY DRIVE have?
Some of 2202 PEGGY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 PEGGY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2202 PEGGY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 PEGGY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2202 PEGGY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 2202 PEGGY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2202 PEGGY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2202 PEGGY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2202 PEGGY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 PEGGY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2202 PEGGY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2202 PEGGY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2202 PEGGY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 PEGGY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 PEGGY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 PEGGY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 PEGGY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College