2103 HESS DRIVE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:07 AM
1 of 1
2103 HESS DRIVE
2103 Hess Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2103 Hess Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Ridgewood Gardens
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice refreshing home with a relaxing vibe on the large in-screened back porch. Location of home is perfect for a commute to Tampa, Orlando, or Pinellas County.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2103 HESS DRIVE have any available units?
2103 HESS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Holiday, FL
.
Is 2103 HESS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2103 HESS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 HESS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2103 HESS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Holiday
.
Does 2103 HESS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2103 HESS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2103 HESS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 HESS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 HESS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2103 HESS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2103 HESS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2103 HESS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 HESS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 HESS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2103 HESS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2103 HESS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
