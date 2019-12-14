All apartments in Holiday
2103 HESS DRIVE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:07 AM

2103 HESS DRIVE

2103 Hess Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2103 Hess Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Ridgewood Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice refreshing home with a relaxing vibe on the large in-screened back porch. Location of home is perfect for a commute to Tampa, Orlando, or Pinellas County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

