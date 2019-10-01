All apartments in Holiday
1936 Dartmouth Dr.
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1936 Dartmouth Dr.

1936 Dartmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1936 Dartmouth Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home in Holiday, Garage, No Carpet, Screened Lanai, Fenced Back Yard, Pet Friendly! - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Holiday Home!!!

*Covered Front Porch
*Ceramic Tile Throughout - No Carpet
*Spacious Living Area & Bedrooms
*Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space
*Ceiling Fans
*Screened Lanai
*1 Car Garage with Washer/Dryer Hookups
*Fenced Back Yard

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE2810447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 Dartmouth Dr. have any available units?
1936 Dartmouth Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 1936 Dartmouth Dr. have?
Some of 1936 Dartmouth Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 Dartmouth Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Dartmouth Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Dartmouth Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1936 Dartmouth Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1936 Dartmouth Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1936 Dartmouth Dr. offers parking.
Does 1936 Dartmouth Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 Dartmouth Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Dartmouth Dr. have a pool?
No, 1936 Dartmouth Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1936 Dartmouth Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1936 Dartmouth Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Dartmouth Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 Dartmouth Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 Dartmouth Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1936 Dartmouth Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
