19355 U.S. 19

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill

ONE MONTH FREE on non waterviews-Must lease in January and move in by February 28 -Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater that just opened. Prices based on floor and view. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water. Dock scheduled for 2020. Poolside dining area with bar seating, grilles and outdoor TV. 24 hour fitness center with fitness on demand, community lounge with free coffee bar, dog park and pet spa, tot lot, gorgeous kitchens with side by side refrigerators, quartz countertops, wood floors in living area, screened in patios, gated community plus elevators.

One month free on non water views) 13-15 month leases - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-Prices are base rent and photos are of the model)**Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*



