Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

19355 U.S. 19

19355 US Route 19 · No Longer Available
Location

19355 US Route 19, Holiday, FL 34691
Pappas Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
ONE MONTH FREE on non waterviews-Must lease in January and move in by February 28 -Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater that just opened. Prices based on floor and view. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water. Dock scheduled for 2020. Poolside dining area with bar seating, grilles and outdoor TV. 24 hour fitness center with fitness on demand, community lounge with free coffee bar, dog park and pet spa, tot lot, gorgeous kitchens with side by side refrigerators, quartz countertops, wood floors in living area, screened in patios, gated community plus elevators.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours.
(727-420-7912) office/cell/text)
Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE ** A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)

One month free on non water views) 13-15 month leases - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-Prices are base rent and photos are of the model)**Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/19355-us-19-clearwater-fl-33764-usa-unit-1/3a2879e5-6120-40a3-9142-64b7bd659eee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19355 U.S. 19 have any available units?
19355 U.S. 19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 19355 U.S. 19 have?
Some of 19355 U.S. 19's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19355 U.S. 19 currently offering any rent specials?
19355 U.S. 19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19355 U.S. 19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19355 U.S. 19 is pet friendly.
Does 19355 U.S. 19 offer parking?
Yes, 19355 U.S. 19 offers parking.
Does 19355 U.S. 19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19355 U.S. 19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19355 U.S. 19 have a pool?
Yes, 19355 U.S. 19 has a pool.
Does 19355 U.S. 19 have accessible units?
No, 19355 U.S. 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 19355 U.S. 19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19355 U.S. 19 has units with dishwashers.
Does 19355 U.S. 19 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19355 U.S. 19 has units with air conditioning.

