1904 MARY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Beautiful and super clean mobile home in the heart of Holiday, close to US 19 and Pinellas County. Two bedrooms, one bath, fenced yard and includes the washer and dryer all in a large seperate storage shed with plenty of room for you storage. Newer central AC and heat. Very light and bright. Cats and small Dogs are ok. A super clean property, ready for a long term tenant looking for a place to call home. Total to move in: First and last month's rent, security deposit, application fee, and tenant insurance is mandatory. Applicants will be screened for a national eviction check/criminal/credit and must be able to prove income. Not Section 8. Professionally managed by a real estate company.