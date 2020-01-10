All apartments in Holiday
1904 MARY LANE

1904 Mary Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Mary Lane, Holiday, FL 34690
Dixie Groves Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautiful and super clean mobile home in the heart of Holiday, close to US 19 and Pinellas County. Two bedrooms, one bath, fenced yard and includes the washer and dryer all in a large seperate storage shed with plenty of room for you storage. Newer central AC and heat. Very light and bright. Cats and small Dogs are ok. A super clean property, ready for a long term tenant looking for a place to call home. Total to move in: First and last month's rent, security deposit, application fee, and tenant insurance is mandatory. Applicants will be screened for a national eviction check/criminal/credit and must be able to prove income. Not Section 8. Professionally managed by a real estate company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

