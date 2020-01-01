All apartments in Holiday
1421 MAYBURY DRIVE
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

1421 MAYBURY DRIVE

1421 Maybury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Maybury Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
SPACIOUS AND CLEAN WITH UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH - MAPLE CABINETS IN KITCHEN AND OAK IN BATHROOM .
FINISHED FL ROOM PLUS SCREENED REAR PORCH. FENCED YARD - READY NOW FOR NEW TENANTS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE have any available units?
1421 MAYBURY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE have?
Some of 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1421 MAYBURY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 MAYBURY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

