Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
1206 EXCALIBUR STREET
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1206 EXCALIBUR STREET
1206 Excalibur Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1206 Excalibur Street, Holiday, FL 34690
Crest Ridge Gardens
Amenities
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home extra room (florida) with a 1 car garage situated in the Crest Ridge Gardens. Conveniently located near restaurants, major roads and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET have any available units?
1206 EXCALIBUR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Holiday, FL
.
Is 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1206 EXCALIBUR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Holiday
.
Does 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET offers parking.
Does 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET have a pool?
No, 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET have accessible units?
No, 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
