All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
1206 EXCALIBUR STREET
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

1206 EXCALIBUR STREET

1206 Excalibur Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1206 Excalibur Street, Holiday, FL 34690
Crest Ridge Gardens

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home extra room (florida) with a 1 car garage situated in the Crest Ridge Gardens. Conveniently located near restaurants, major roads and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET have any available units?
1206 EXCALIBUR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1206 EXCALIBUR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET offers parking.
Does 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET have a pool?
No, 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET have accessible units?
No, 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 EXCALIBUR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHoliday 2 Bedroom Apartments
Holiday Apartments with GaragesHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FL
Inverness, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College