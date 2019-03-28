All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 1136 Mandarin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
1136 Mandarin Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:53 PM

1136 Mandarin Drive

1136 Mandarin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1136 Mandarin Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lakes West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances, so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. For even more appeal, back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor dining and family fun. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.
We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com OR call our local office for more informaiton (813)386-6478, ext. 5
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Mandarin Drive have any available units?
1136 Mandarin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 1136 Mandarin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Mandarin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Mandarin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 Mandarin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1136 Mandarin Drive offer parking?
No, 1136 Mandarin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1136 Mandarin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 Mandarin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Mandarin Drive have a pool?
No, 1136 Mandarin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1136 Mandarin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1136 Mandarin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Mandarin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 Mandarin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 Mandarin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1136 Mandarin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College