Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

1036 Solar Dr.

1036 Solar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Solar Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautifully redone 3/2/1 with tile throughout, fresh paint on the walls and renovated kitchen - This is an incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has just been repainted on the inside and boasts a completely renovated kitchen! Almost 1300sf!!

PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-565-8087
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

Tile flooring throughout
Fresh paint on all the walls
Completely upgraded kitchen
Upgraded vanities in both bathrooms
Large living room/dining room
Fully fenced yard
Upgraded light fixtures and fans
Managed by a professional company with a full time maintenance crew.

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-565-8087. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent

Do you allow pets?
This property does not allow pets

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3321333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Solar Dr. have any available units?
1036 Solar Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 1036 Solar Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Solar Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Solar Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 Solar Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1036 Solar Dr. offer parking?
No, 1036 Solar Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1036 Solar Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Solar Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Solar Dr. have a pool?
No, 1036 Solar Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Solar Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1036 Solar Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Solar Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 Solar Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 Solar Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1036 Solar Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
