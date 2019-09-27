1036 Solar Dr.

Amenities
Beautifully redone 3/2/1 with tile throughout, fresh paint on the walls and renovated kitchen - This is an incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has just been repainted on the inside and boasts a completely renovated kitchen! Almost 1300sf!!
Tile flooring throughout
Fresh paint on all the walls
Completely upgraded kitchen
Upgraded vanities in both bathrooms
Large living room/dining room
Fully fenced yard
Upgraded light fixtures and fans
Managed by a professional company with a full time maintenance crew.
When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!
How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent
Do you allow pets?
This property does not allow pets
Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.
What are your basic requirements?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8
No Pets Allowed
