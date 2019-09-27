1036 Solar Dr.

Amenities

Beautifully redone 3/2/1 with tile throughout, fresh paint on the walls and renovated kitchen - This is an incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has just been repainted on the inside and boasts a completely renovated kitchen! Almost 1300sf!!



PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-565-8087

^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^



Tile flooring throughout

Fresh paint on all the walls

Completely upgraded kitchen

Upgraded vanities in both bathrooms

Large living room/dining room

Fully fenced yard

Upgraded light fixtures and fans

Managed by a professional company with a full time maintenance crew.



Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-565-8087. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.



When is the home available?

The home is ready to be moved into today!



How much is your security deposit?

The security deposit starts at one months rent



Do you allow pets?

This property does not allow pets



Where can I get an application?

You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.



What are your basic requirements?



You have to have good rental history

No evictions - YES, we do check

You must have good or fair credit to be approved

No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason

You have to have verifiable income

We do a criminal back ground check

Income has to be 2.5 times the rent

No Section 8



Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!



