1031 Saxon Ln.

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated

Completely upgraded 3/1/1 1650 Sq. Ft. with fenced yard, all tile, screened porch and renovated baths! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651

Tile flooring through out

Completely upgraded bathrooms

Large living room

Fenced back yard

Large screened porch

Freshly painted walls

Upgraded light fixtures and fans



When is the home available?

The home is ready to be moved into today!



How much is your security deposit?

The security deposit starts at one months rent



Do you allow pets?

This property does not allow pets.



Where can I get an application?

You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.



What are your basic requirements?



You have to have good rental history

No evictions - YES, we do check

You must have good or fair credit to be approved

No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason

You have to have verifiable income

We do a criminal back ground check

Income has to be 2.5 times the rent

No Section 8



