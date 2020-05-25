All apartments in Holiday
1031 Saxon Ln.

1031 Saxon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1031 Saxon Lane, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely upgraded 3/1/1 1650 Sq. Ft. with fenced yard, all tile, screened porch and renovated baths! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

Tile flooring through out
Completely upgraded bathrooms
Large living room
Fenced back yard
Large screened porch
Freshly painted walls
Upgraded light fixtures and fans

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent

Do you allow pets?
This property does not allow pets.

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 Saxon Ln. have any available units?
1031 Saxon Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 1031 Saxon Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1031 Saxon Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 Saxon Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 1031 Saxon Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 1031 Saxon Ln. offer parking?
No, 1031 Saxon Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 1031 Saxon Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 Saxon Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 Saxon Ln. have a pool?
No, 1031 Saxon Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1031 Saxon Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1031 Saxon Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 Saxon Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 Saxon Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 Saxon Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1031 Saxon Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

