Amenities

parking conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room parking

Beautiful office space available in the only Class A Office Building in Hobe Sound. Perfect for a private family office, attorney, architect, etc etc. Private en suite restrooms, use of conference rooms, covered parking space, administrative support, onsite mgmt... Please check out the website for more info on the building and ammenities: https://www.hobesoundoffice.com/Very wasy to show. Call or text Listing Agent. Floor plan attached in Documents.