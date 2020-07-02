Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
4202 East Fletcher Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL 33613
Price and availability
VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit A-450-A · Avail. Aug 11
$1,010
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 338 sqft
Unit A-550-A · Avail. now
$1,020
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 338 sqft
Unit B-432-A · Avail. Aug 11
$1,050
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 405 sqft
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
roommate matching
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
The Flats at 4200 offers fully furnished studio, one, two, three and four bedroom/bath apartments located within walking distance of USF. Each spacious apartment features private bedrooms, private baths, individual leases and kitchens equipped with all appliances including dishwasher and washer and dryer. High speed internet and cable TV are also included. The clubhouse features a resort style pool, movie theater, fitness center, club room with TV's, pool and ping pong tables, computer lab and outdoor patio with grilling station and fire pit.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water