Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning carpet oven range Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit gym parking pool pool table roommate matching 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room

The Flats at 4200 offers fully furnished studio, one, two, three and four bedroom/bath apartments located within walking distance of USF. Each spacious apartment features private bedrooms, private baths, individual leases and kitchens equipped with all appliances including dishwasher and washer and dryer. High speed internet and cable TV are also included. The clubhouse features a resort style pool, movie theater, fitness center, club room with TV's, pool and ping pong tables, computer lab and outdoor patio with grilling station and fire pit.