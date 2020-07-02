All apartments in Hillsborough County
Last updated July 14 2020

The Flats at 4200

4202 East Fletcher Avenue · (813) 544-4725
Location

4202 East Fletcher Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL 33613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-450-A · Avail. Aug 11

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 338 sqft

Unit A-550-A · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 338 sqft

Unit B-432-A · Avail. Aug 11

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Flats at 4200.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
roommate matching
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
The Flats at 4200 offers fully furnished studio, one, two, three and four bedroom/bath apartments located within walking distance of USF. Each spacious apartment features private bedrooms, private baths, individual leases and kitchens equipped with all appliances including dishwasher and washer and dryer. High speed internet and cable TV are also included. The clubhouse features a resort style pool, movie theater, fitness center, club room with TV's, pool and ping pong tables, computer lab and outdoor patio with grilling station and fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Covered Reserve-$35 Mth, Uncovered Reserved $25 Mth, General Surface $100 annually. Parking: uncovered $125/month, covered $135/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Flats at 4200 have any available units?
The Flats at 4200 has 9 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Flats at 4200 have?
Some of The Flats at 4200's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Flats at 4200 currently offering any rent specials?
The Flats at 4200 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Flats at 4200 pet-friendly?
No, The Flats at 4200 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does The Flats at 4200 offer parking?
Yes, The Flats at 4200 offers parking.
Does The Flats at 4200 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Flats at 4200 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Flats at 4200 have a pool?
Yes, The Flats at 4200 has a pool.
Does The Flats at 4200 have accessible units?
No, The Flats at 4200 does not have accessible units.
Does The Flats at 4200 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Flats at 4200 has units with dishwashers.
Does The Flats at 4200 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Flats at 4200 has units with air conditioning.
