All apartments in Hillsborough County
Find more places like 5948 Village Center Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsborough County, FL
/
5948 Village Center Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 2:51 AM

5948 Village Center Drive

5948 Village Center Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5948 Village Center Dr, Hillsborough County, FL 33547

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 8/15/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rentThis home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5948 Village Center Drive have any available units?
5948 Village Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
Is 5948 Village Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5948 Village Center Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5948 Village Center Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5948 Village Center Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5948 Village Center Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5948 Village Center Drive offers parking.
Does 5948 Village Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5948 Village Center Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5948 Village Center Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5948 Village Center Drive has a pool.
Does 5948 Village Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 5948 Village Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5948 Village Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5948 Village Center Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5948 Village Center Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5948 Village Center Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Hillsborough County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLRuskin, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLBloomingdale, FLMango, FLGibsonton, FL
Sun City Center, FLLutz, FLLake Magdalene, FLPebble Creek, FLApollo Beach, FLProgress Village, FLWimauma, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa