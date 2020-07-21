All apartments in Hillsborough County
Find more places like 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsborough County, FL
/
5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE
Last updated January 11 2020 at 2:37 PM

5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE

5172 Sunridge Palms Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5172 Sunridge Palms Drive, Hillsborough County, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great town home, open floor plan and excellent location. This 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths town home is bright and clean. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit and a HOA application approval fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE have any available units?
5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE have?
Some of 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5172 SUNRIDGE PALMS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Hillsborough County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLRuskin, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLBloomingdale, FLMango, FLGibsonton, FL
Sun City Center, FLLutz, FLLake Magdalene, FLPebble Creek, FLApollo Beach, FLProgress Village, FLWimauma, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa