Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

5040 terrace palms cir

5040 Terrace Palms Circle · (305) 752-0252
Location

5040 Terrace Palms Circle, Hillsborough County, FL 33617

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Terrace Palms Condominiums is a 100 unit community located on 50th Street next to the University of South Florida. It is home to families of all ages. Each unit is individually owned and is approximately 800 square feet of living space. All units have identical floor plans featuring two bedrooms, two baths, kitchen, living room, and a small dining area. At Terrace Palms, you will find a large swimming pool in the center of the complex that is opened to residents and their guests in accordance with the pool rules. Located diagonal to the pool is the club house and small laundry area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 terrace palms cir have any available units?
5040 terrace palms cir has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5040 terrace palms cir currently offering any rent specials?
5040 terrace palms cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 terrace palms cir pet-friendly?
No, 5040 terrace palms cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 5040 terrace palms cir offer parking?
No, 5040 terrace palms cir does not offer parking.
Does 5040 terrace palms cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5040 terrace palms cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 terrace palms cir have a pool?
Yes, 5040 terrace palms cir has a pool.
Does 5040 terrace palms cir have accessible units?
No, 5040 terrace palms cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 terrace palms cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 5040 terrace palms cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5040 terrace palms cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 5040 terrace palms cir does not have units with air conditioning.
