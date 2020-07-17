5040 terrace palms cir

Amenities

Terrace Palms Condominiums is a 100 unit community located on 50th Street next to the University of South Florida. It is home to families of all ages. Each unit is individually owned and is approximately 800 square feet of living space. All units have identical floor plans featuring two bedrooms, two baths, kitchen, living room, and a small dining area. At Terrace Palms, you will find a large swimming pool in the center of the complex that is opened to residents and their guests in accordance with the pool rules. Located diagonal to the pool is the club house and small laundry area.