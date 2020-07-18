204 English Channel Plaza

Amenities

Newer 1 story 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the Dover Ridge Estates community. This single-family home has plenty of room for hosting friends and family members. The open one-story floor plan expands across 1,817 sq. ft. It features a gourmet kitchen with a large pantry and central island. With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there is plenty of room for every member of your family. The master suite contains a spacious walk-in closet and connects to a master bathroom with his and her sinks. Escape the busy city life when living in the tranquil Dover Ridge community. Relax and unwind in your beautiful home or explore nearby treasures located just outside of your community, including the walking trails at Dover Sydney Park. Schools for Dover Ridge Nelson Elementary School, Mulrennen Middle School, Durant High School.