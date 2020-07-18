All apartments in Hillsborough County
Find more places like 204 English Channel Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsborough County, FL
/
204 English Channel Plaza
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:29 PM

204 English Channel Plaza

204 English Channel Place · (813) 777-7580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

204 English Channel Place, Hillsborough County, FL 33527

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 21

$1,795

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Newer 1 story 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the Dover Ridge Estates community. This single-family home has plenty of room for hosting friends and family members. The open one-story floor plan expands across 1,817 sq. ft. It features a gourmet kitchen with a large pantry and central island. With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there is plenty of room for every member of your family. The master suite contains a spacious walk-in closet and connects to a master bathroom with his and her sinks. Escape the busy city life when living in the tranquil Dover Ridge community. Relax and unwind in your beautiful home or explore nearby treasures located just outside of your community, including the walking trails at Dover Sydney Park. Schools for Dover Ridge Nelson Elementary School, Mulrennen Middle School, Durant High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 English Channel Plaza have any available units?
204 English Channel Plaza has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 204 English Channel Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
204 English Channel Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 English Channel Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 204 English Channel Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 204 English Channel Plaza offer parking?
No, 204 English Channel Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 204 English Channel Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 English Channel Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 English Channel Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 204 English Channel Plaza has a pool.
Does 204 English Channel Plaza have accessible units?
No, 204 English Channel Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 204 English Channel Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 English Channel Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 English Channel Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 English Channel Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 204 English Channel Plaza?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Hillsborough County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLRuskin, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLBloomingdale, FLMango, FLGibsonton, FL
Sun City Center, FLLutz, FLLake Magdalene, FLPebble Creek, FLApollo Beach, FLProgress Village, FLWimauma, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity