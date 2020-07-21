All apartments in Hillsborough County
18136 Birdwater Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 5:12 PM

18136 Birdwater Drive

18136 Birdwater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18136 Birdwater Drive, Hillsborough County, FL 33647

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18136 Birdwater Drive have any available units?
18136 Birdwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
Is 18136 Birdwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18136 Birdwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18136 Birdwater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18136 Birdwater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18136 Birdwater Drive offer parking?
No, 18136 Birdwater Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18136 Birdwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18136 Birdwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18136 Birdwater Drive have a pool?
No, 18136 Birdwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18136 Birdwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 18136 Birdwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18136 Birdwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18136 Birdwater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18136 Birdwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18136 Birdwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
