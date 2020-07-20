All apartments in Hillsborough County
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY

14125 Whisper Bench Way · No Longer Available
Location

14125 Whisper Bench Way, Hillsborough County, FL 33547

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Available immediately! Check out this incredible 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Fishhawk West, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities! Inside this David Weekly home features an open floor plan with volume ceilings throughout, a formal dining area, large family room, expansive kitchen with granite countertops stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, eating area, and a closet pantry, a downstairs guest bedroom which would make a great office space, plus a loft and 3 bedrooms upstairs along with the master suite which boasts tray ceilings, a HUGE walk in closet, and large bathroom featuring dual sinks, a garden tub and glass enclosed shower. Outside you will find front and rear covered patios and a large park out front with basketball courts, swings and playsets! Fishhawk West residents will enjoy access to top schools with both the elementary & middle schools just a few blocks away, and tons of community amenities such as pools, rec centers, lake house, parks, etc. Lawn Care included. Call today to schedule your viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY have any available units?
14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY have?
Some of 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY offers parking.
Does 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY have a pool?
Yes, 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY has a pool.
Does 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY have accessible units?
No, 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
