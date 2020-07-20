14125 WHISPER BENCH WAY

Amenities

Available immediately! Check out this incredible 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Fishhawk West, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities! Inside this David Weekly home features an open floor plan with volume ceilings throughout, a formal dining area, large family room, expansive kitchen with granite countertops stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, eating area, and a closet pantry, a downstairs guest bedroom which would make a great office space, plus a loft and 3 bedrooms upstairs along with the master suite which boasts tray ceilings, a HUGE walk in closet, and large bathroom featuring dual sinks, a garden tub and glass enclosed shower. Outside you will find front and rear covered patios and a large park out front with basketball courts, swings and playsets! Fishhawk West residents will enjoy access to top schools with both the elementary & middle schools just a few blocks away, and tons of community amenities such as pools, rec centers, lake house, parks, etc. Lawn Care included. Call today to schedule your viewing!