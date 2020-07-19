Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Hillsborough County
Find more places like 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hillsborough County, FL
/
14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE
14121 Barrington Stowers Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14121 Barrington Stowers Dr, Hillsborough County, FL 33547
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Former Cardel model home. Great layout with formal space on the main level and childrens play area upstairs. IN fabulous condition and ready FOR NEW TENANT DECEMBER 1, 2018
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have any available units?
14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hillsborough County, FL
.
What amenities does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have?
Some of 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County
.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Similar Pages
Hillsborough County Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Dunedin, FL
Four Corners, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Ruskin, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Bloomingdale, FL
Mango, FL
Gibsonton, FL
Sun City Center, FL
Lutz, FL
Lake Magdalene, FL
Pebble Creek, FL
Apollo Beach, FL
Progress Village, FL
Wimauma, FL
Holiday, FL
Odessa, FL
Trinity, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
South Pasadena, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Polk State College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa