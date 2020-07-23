12216 n 59th st Apt.E

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool internet access

HGTV Designer Inspired Townhome Minutes from USF - Property Id: 84695



About Suite C: Welcome to Majestic Heights, who's name was curated to emanate royalty. With its rich earthly tones such as milky browns, deep chocolates, caramels, and ivory colored hues, this townhome's design exudes sophistication . See more info here: https://divinepropertysoftware.com/index.php/listings/majesticheights/



SCHEDULE A SHOWING: www.reside-here.com and Click on the link entitled “Schedule a Showing.



MOVE IN COSTS :Security Deposit : $1200 First Month's Rent:$1150) Admin fee: $150.00 Background & Credit Check: $45.00 Per Applicant.



INCLUDED UTILITIES:Trash, Pool, Yard Maintenance



PET POLICY: $300 per pet. No more than 2 pets total, Dogs must not be aggressive breeds and must be no larger than 50 pounds.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/12216-n-59th-st-tampa-fl-unit-apt.e/84695

Property Id 84695



(RLNE5970910)