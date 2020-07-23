12216 n 59th st Apt.E

Amenities
HGTV Designer Inspired Townhome Minutes from USF - Property Id: 84695
About Suite C: Welcome to Majestic Heights, who's name was curated to emanate royalty. With its rich earthly tones such as milky browns, deep chocolates, caramels, and ivory colored hues, this townhome's design exudes sophistication . See more info here: https://divinepropertysoftware.com/index.php/listings/majesticheights/
MOVE IN COSTS :Security Deposit : $1200 First Month's Rent:$1150) Admin fee: $150.00 Background & Credit Check: $45.00 Per Applicant.
INCLUDED UTILITIES:Trash, Pool, Yard Maintenance
PET POLICY: $300 per pet. No more than 2 pets total, Dogs must not be aggressive breeds and must be no larger than 50 pounds.
