All apartments in Hillsborough County
Find more places like 12216 n 59th st Apt.E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsborough County, FL
/
12216 n 59th st Apt.E
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

12216 n 59th st Apt.E

12216 North 59th Street · (813) 534-9428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12216 North 59th Street, Hillsborough County, FL 33617

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Apt.E · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
HGTV Designer Inspired Townhome Minutes from USF - Property Id: 84695

About Suite C: Welcome to Majestic Heights, who's name was curated to emanate royalty. With its rich earthly tones such as milky browns, deep chocolates, caramels, and ivory colored hues, this townhome's design exudes sophistication . See more info here: https://divinepropertysoftware.com/index.php/listings/majesticheights/

SCHEDULE A SHOWING: www.reside-here.com and Click on the link entitled “Schedule a Showing.

MOVE IN COSTS :Security Deposit : $1200 First Month's Rent:$1150) Admin fee: $150.00 Background & Credit Check: $45.00 Per Applicant.

INCLUDED UTILITIES:Trash, Pool, Yard Maintenance

PET POLICY: $300 per pet. No more than 2 pets total, Dogs must not be aggressive breeds and must be no larger than 50 pounds.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/12216-n-59th-st-tampa-fl-unit-apt.e/84695
Property Id 84695

(RLNE5970910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12216 n 59th st Apt.E have any available units?
12216 n 59th st Apt.E has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12216 n 59th st Apt.E have?
Some of 12216 n 59th st Apt.E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12216 n 59th st Apt.E currently offering any rent specials?
12216 n 59th st Apt.E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12216 n 59th st Apt.E pet-friendly?
Yes, 12216 n 59th st Apt.E is pet friendly.
Does 12216 n 59th st Apt.E offer parking?
No, 12216 n 59th st Apt.E does not offer parking.
Does 12216 n 59th st Apt.E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12216 n 59th st Apt.E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12216 n 59th st Apt.E have a pool?
Yes, 12216 n 59th st Apt.E has a pool.
Does 12216 n 59th st Apt.E have accessible units?
No, 12216 n 59th st Apt.E does not have accessible units.
Does 12216 n 59th st Apt.E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12216 n 59th st Apt.E has units with dishwashers.
Does 12216 n 59th st Apt.E have units with air conditioning?
No, 12216 n 59th st Apt.E does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12216 n 59th st Apt.E?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
The Flats at 4200
4202 East Fletcher Avenue
Hillsborough County, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Hillsborough County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLRuskin, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLBloomingdale, FLMango, FLGibsonton, FL
Sun City Center, FLLutz, FLLake Magdalene, FLPebble Creek, FLApollo Beach, FLProgress Village, FLWimauma, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity