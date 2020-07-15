5459 Placid Lakes Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Completely Furnished...Move In Ready! - Property Id: 10127



Cute 2/2 apartment nicely updated and completely furnished. Perfect for temporary home away from home or traveling employment. Just down the street from Placid Lakes Golf Course and Lake June. Located in Central Florida only 20 minutes from Sebring, 2 hours from Tampa, Orlando, or beaches on either coast. Surrounded by nature and lakes, it's a perfect spot for fishing, boating or water sports. Several golf courses to choose from too! Lake June access, TV, Internet, water, lawn care, and $100 in electric included. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Master has king size bed and bathroom. Guest room has queen. No smoking. $1200/month annual lease, $1400/month for 6-11 months. Cleaning fee $100. Small pet may be permitted with approval and $200 pet fee. Come relax and enjoy the Florida sunshine!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/10127

Property Id 10127



(RLNE5866175)