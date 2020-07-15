All apartments in Highlands County
Find more places like 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands County, FL
/
5459 Placid Lakes Blvd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

5459 Placid Lakes Blvd

5459 Placid Lakes Boulevard · (863) 441-1319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5459 Placid Lakes Boulevard, Highlands County, FL 33852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Completely Furnished...Move In Ready! - Property Id: 10127

Cute 2/2 apartment nicely updated and completely furnished. Perfect for temporary home away from home or traveling employment. Just down the street from Placid Lakes Golf Course and Lake June. Located in Central Florida only 20 minutes from Sebring, 2 hours from Tampa, Orlando, or beaches on either coast. Surrounded by nature and lakes, it's a perfect spot for fishing, boating or water sports. Several golf courses to choose from too! Lake June access, TV, Internet, water, lawn care, and $100 in electric included. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Master has king size bed and bathroom. Guest room has queen. No smoking. $1200/month annual lease, $1400/month for 6-11 months. Cleaning fee $100. Small pet may be permitted with approval and $200 pet fee. Come relax and enjoy the Florida sunshine!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/10127
Property Id 10127

(RLNE5866175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd have any available units?
5459 Placid Lakes Blvd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd have?
Some of 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5459 Placid Lakes Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd offer parking?
No, 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd have a pool?
No, 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5459 Placid Lakes Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLWellington, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Cape Coral, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSebring, FLAvon Park, FLLake Wales, FLBartow, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Cypress Gardens, FLPoinciana, FLHighland City, FLHaines City, FLTice, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLAuburndale, FLSebastian, FLGateway, FLWest Melbourne, FLPunta Gorda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity