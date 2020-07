Amenities

Water view unit 2/2! Brickell on the River Condo has redefined luxury waterfront living. Located at the rivers edge, stands an architecturally stunning 42 story building of contemporary design that brilliantly reflects the spirit of Miami city living. Brickell on the river is surrounded by a riverfront promenade, and offering views of river, bay and city that dazzle both day and night.