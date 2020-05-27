All apartments in Highland City
3825 Dovehollow Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:38 PM

3825 Dovehollow Drive

3825 Dovehollow Drive · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3825 Dovehollow Drive, Highland City, FL 33812

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 Dovehollow Drive have any available units?
3825 Dovehollow Drive has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3825 Dovehollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3825 Dovehollow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 Dovehollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3825 Dovehollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3825 Dovehollow Drive offer parking?
No, 3825 Dovehollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3825 Dovehollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3825 Dovehollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 Dovehollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3825 Dovehollow Drive has a pool.
Does 3825 Dovehollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3825 Dovehollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 Dovehollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3825 Dovehollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3825 Dovehollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3825 Dovehollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
