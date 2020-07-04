3450 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities
Extremely SPACIOUS 2/2 HIGHLAND BEACH Condo w/Beautiful OCEAN VIEWS from 2 COVERED BALCONIES, 1,852 liv.sq. ft. Designer European-style gourmet kitchen, white & gray marble counter tops, very large cook-top kitchen island BAR STOOL sitting area, S/S Kitchen Appliances, Double CONVECTION Ovens, Induction stove top range, exhaust fan h is remote controlled, Brazilian Cherry Wood Flooring installed 2019 in BOTH Bedrooms, Neutral Tile flooring in main areas, Drapery installed in Master bedroom in 2019, Elevator Access to unit, Reading/Sitting area off kitchen that leads out to balcony, RENOVATED LOBBY 2020, Heated Pool w/shower area, Tennis Court, Updated Fitness Center & Social Room, Covered Lanai area, Cross A1A via private BEACH ACCESS, beach path, beach showers, beach lounge chairs,