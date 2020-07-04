All apartments in Highland Beach
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:31 AM

3450 S Ocean Boulevard

3450 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 251-3214
Location

3450 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL 33487

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$7,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1852 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
lobby
tennis court
Extremely SPACIOUS 2/2 HIGHLAND BEACH Condo w/Beautiful OCEAN VIEWS from 2 COVERED BALCONIES, 1,852 liv.sq. ft. Designer European-style gourmet kitchen, white & gray marble counter tops, very large cook-top kitchen island BAR STOOL sitting area, S/S Kitchen Appliances, Double CONVECTION Ovens, Induction stove top range, exhaust fan h is remote controlled, Brazilian Cherry Wood Flooring installed 2019 in BOTH Bedrooms, Neutral Tile flooring in main areas, Drapery installed in Master bedroom in 2019, Elevator Access to unit, Reading/Sitting area off kitchen that leads out to balcony, RENOVATED LOBBY 2020, Heated Pool w/shower area, Tennis Court, Updated Fitness Center & Social Room, Covered Lanai area, Cross A1A via private BEACH ACCESS, beach path, beach showers, beach lounge chairs,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
3450 S Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $7,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3450 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 3450 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3450 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3450 S Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3450 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Beach.
Does 3450 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3450 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3450 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3450 S Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3450 S Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3450 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3450 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3450 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3450 S Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3450 S Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
