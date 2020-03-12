9348 W 33rd Ave

Amenities
Charming Mediterranean inspired Villa, 3 Bedrooms, 2,5 Bathrooms in Bonterra, a resort style community. Perfect location, easy access to major airports and highways. Ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in the second floor. Comfortable family Room, Fenced patio. Washer and dryer upstairs, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, tankless water heater, panel hurricane shutters. Gated and family friendly Community, fitness center, game room, play area, pool and Property manager on site. Do not miss this wonderful opportunity.