Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

8918 W 35 CT

8918 West 35th Court · No Longer Available
Location

8918 West 35th Court, Hialeah, FL 33018

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
new construction
Beautiful Townhouse in ARAGON. 3 beds, 2 1/2 baths. Tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Washer and Dryer inside the unit. Beautiful Clubhouse with full amenities. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8918 W 35 CT have any available units?
8918 W 35 CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hialeah, FL.
What amenities does 8918 W 35 CT have?
Some of 8918 W 35 CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8918 W 35 CT currently offering any rent specials?
8918 W 35 CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8918 W 35 CT pet-friendly?
No, 8918 W 35 CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 8918 W 35 CT offer parking?
No, 8918 W 35 CT does not offer parking.
Does 8918 W 35 CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8918 W 35 CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8918 W 35 CT have a pool?
No, 8918 W 35 CT does not have a pool.
Does 8918 W 35 CT have accessible units?
No, 8918 W 35 CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8918 W 35 CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8918 W 35 CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8918 W 35 CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8918 W 35 CT does not have units with air conditioning.
