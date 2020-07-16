All apartments in Hialeah
5490 West 21st Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 PM

5490 West 21st Court

5490 West 21st Court · No Longer Available
Location

5490 West 21st Court, Hialeah, FL 33016

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
5490 West 21st Court Apt #310, Hialeah, FL 33016 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Well maintained condo and building conveniently located to Palmetto Expressway, Westland Mall, Palmetto Hospital and schools. This condo features, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, washer, dryer, gated parking lot, one assigned parking space, lots of guest parking and tile throughout. Ready to move. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3625046 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5490 West 21st Court have any available units?
5490 West 21st Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hialeah, FL.
What amenities does 5490 West 21st Court have?
Some of 5490 West 21st Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5490 West 21st Court currently offering any rent specials?
5490 West 21st Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5490 West 21st Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5490 West 21st Court is pet friendly.
Does 5490 West 21st Court offer parking?
Yes, 5490 West 21st Court offers parking.
Does 5490 West 21st Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5490 West 21st Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5490 West 21st Court have a pool?
No, 5490 West 21st Court does not have a pool.
Does 5490 West 21st Court have accessible units?
No, 5490 West 21st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5490 West 21st Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5490 West 21st Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5490 West 21st Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5490 West 21st Court does not have units with air conditioning.
