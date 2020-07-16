Amenities

5490 West 21st Court Apt #310, Hialeah, FL 33016 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Well maintained condo and building conveniently located to Palmetto Expressway, Westland Mall, Palmetto Hospital and schools. This condo features, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, washer, dryer, gated parking lot, one assigned parking space, lots of guest parking and tile throughout. Ready to move. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3625046 ]