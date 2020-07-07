All apartments in Hialeah Gardens
Find more places like 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hialeah Gardens, FL
/
8806 Northwest 114th Terrace
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:39 PM

8806 Northwest 114th Terrace

8806 Northwest 114th Terrace · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1898778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hialeah Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8806 Northwest 114th Terrace, Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018
Hialeah Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,345

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace have any available units?
8806 Northwest 114th Terrace has a unit available for $2,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace have?
Some of 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8806 Northwest 114th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace offers parking.
Does 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace has a pool.
Does 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8806 Northwest 114th Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hialeah Gardens 2 BedroomsHialeah Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHialeah Gardens Apartments with Balconies
Hialeah Gardens Apartments with ParkingHialeah Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLUniversity Park, FLCutler Bay, FLHighland Beach, FLThree Lakes, FLAtlantis, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FL
Tamiami, FLCountry Walk, FLHypoluxo, FLBroadview Park, FLMiami Shores, FLBiscayne Park, FLMiami Springs, FLCooper City, FLPinewood, FLGolden Glades, FLPalmetto Estates, FLOjus, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity