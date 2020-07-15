Pure Living Heathrow

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage sauna volleyball court accessible 24hr maintenance coffee bar hot tub package receiving

Discover the upscale and contemporary lifestyle of our Pure Living Apartments in Heathrow, Florida. Nestled right off Lake Mary Boulevard, with fast access to Orlando, and only minutes away from the Seminole State College, Colonial Towne Park Center, and Trail Head Park, our luxury apartments are ideal for anyone looking for a new home in Heathrow, FL.



At Pure Living, your needs are our main priority. Our pet-friendly apartments have plenty of room for you and your furry friends. We even have an on-site Pet Park for them to enjoy! But that’s not all, our residents also get to enjoy inspired one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, outfitted with loft-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plush carpets, and ample walk-in closets, among other highly sought features.



Coming home will be a pleasure when you realize the sheer number of amenities that are waiting for you. The sky lounge with panoramic views is the perfect spot to wrap up your day. The infinity edge swimming pool, poolside cabanas, complimentary tanning beds, playground, and state-of-the-art fitness center are there to keep you not only happy and relaxed but also in top shape. The business center and conference room are ideal if you have any pressing projects, while the on-site 24-hour emergency maintenance crew and dedicated staff make sure everything runs smoothly. So that you can enjoy the relaxed and comfortable lifestyle you deserve.



Stop waiting and start living! Browse our photo gallery, check out our floor plans, then give us a call and let’s get you in for a tour! We’d be delighted to show you all our lavish apartments in Heathrow, FL offer.