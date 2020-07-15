All apartments in Heathrow
Pure Living Heathrow
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:37 PM

Pure Living Heathrow

Open Now until 6pm
740 Savory Pl · (407) 986-1680
Location

740 Savory Pl, Heathrow, FL 32746

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-230 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,177

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 3-230 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,177

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 5-313 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,177

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-324 · Avail. now

$1,573

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Unit 12-212 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,573

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Unit 10-312 · Avail. now

$1,573

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-261 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,712

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Unit 6-337 · Avail. Oct 5

$2,005

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Unit 11-200 · Avail. now

$2,032

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1725 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pure Living Heathrow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
volleyball court
accessible
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
hot tub
package receiving
Discover the upscale and contemporary lifestyle of our Pure Living Apartments in Heathrow, Florida. Nestled right off Lake Mary Boulevard, with fast access to Orlando, and only minutes away from the Seminole State College, Colonial Towne Park Center, and Trail Head Park, our luxury apartments are ideal for anyone looking for a new home in Heathrow, FL.

At Pure Living, your needs are our main priority. Our pet-friendly apartments have plenty of room for you and your furry friends. We even have an on-site Pet Park for them to enjoy! But that’s not all, our residents also get to enjoy inspired one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, outfitted with loft-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plush carpets, and ample walk-in closets, among other highly sought features.

Coming home will be a pleasure when you realize the sheer number of amenities that are waiting for you. The sky lounge with panoramic views is the perfect spot to wrap up your day. The infinity edge swimming pool, poolside cabanas, complimentary tanning beds, playground, and state-of-the-art fitness center are there to keep you not only happy and relaxed but also in top shape. The business center and conference room are ideal if you have any pressing projects, while the on-site 24-hour emergency maintenance crew and dedicated staff make sure everything runs smoothly. So that you can enjoy the relaxed and comfortable lifestyle you deserve.

Stop waiting and start living! Browse our photo gallery, check out our floor plans, then give us a call and let’s get you in for a tour! We’d be delighted to show you all our lavish apartments in Heathrow, FL offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $95 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$700
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $520 One time Fee
limit: 2 pets allowed
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $75/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $30-$50/month, Detached garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pure Living Heathrow have any available units?
Pure Living Heathrow has 24 units available starting at $1,177 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pure Living Heathrow have?
Some of Pure Living Heathrow's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pure Living Heathrow currently offering any rent specials?
Pure Living Heathrow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pure Living Heathrow pet-friendly?
Yes, Pure Living Heathrow is pet friendly.
Does Pure Living Heathrow offer parking?
Yes, Pure Living Heathrow offers parking.
Does Pure Living Heathrow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pure Living Heathrow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pure Living Heathrow have a pool?
Yes, Pure Living Heathrow has a pool.
Does Pure Living Heathrow have accessible units?
Yes, Pure Living Heathrow has accessible units.
Does Pure Living Heathrow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pure Living Heathrow has units with dishwashers.
Does Pure Living Heathrow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pure Living Heathrow has units with air conditioning.
