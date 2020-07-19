336 Lake Brittany Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bed, 4 bath, 2156 sq. ft., 2 story home in Lake Mary, FL! Open and spacious floor plan. Spectacular kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Formal dining area. Master suite down features a large walk-in closet Beautiful courtyard with water feature. Schedule your showing today!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.