All apartments in Heathrow
Find more places like 1634 Tennyson Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Heathrow, FL
/
1634 Tennyson Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1634 Tennyson Ct.

1634 Tennyson Court · (407) 585-2721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Heathrow
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1634 Tennyson Court, Heathrow, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1634 Tennyson Ct. · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2669 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Guard Gated Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL! - Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Guard Gated Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL. Welcome home to the community of Brookhaven! This home includes an oversized three car garage, tile throughout the large family room, new hard surface counters in the kitchen, and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances!!! Also features new air conditioner and more!! This split floor plan features a large Master Bedroom suite that is separated from the secondary bedrooms, and a great space for a private home office at the front of the house!! Separate laundry room area. Enjoy your Florida evenings lounging on the screened lanai, which overlooks the wrought iron fenced yard.

Heathrow is a guard gated golf community that also has a private park with full size soccer field, baseball diamond, full court basketball court, playground, pavilion and fishing dock. The golf, tennis and swim clubs are available with membership. Very convenient to grocery stores, shopping malls, movie theaters, restaurants, I-4 and SR417 Toll Road. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 today to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST!!!

(RLNE1983113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 Tennyson Ct. have any available units?
1634 Tennyson Ct. has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1634 Tennyson Ct. have?
Some of 1634 Tennyson Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 Tennyson Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Tennyson Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Tennyson Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1634 Tennyson Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1634 Tennyson Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1634 Tennyson Ct. does offer parking.
Does 1634 Tennyson Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 Tennyson Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Tennyson Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1634 Tennyson Ct. has a pool.
Does 1634 Tennyson Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1634 Tennyson Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Tennyson Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 Tennyson Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1634 Tennyson Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1634 Tennyson Ct. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1634 Tennyson Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pure Living
740 Savory Pl
Heathrow, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Heathrow 1 BedroomsHeathrow 2 Bedrooms
Heathrow Apartments with GymHeathrow Apartments with Parking
Heathrow Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FL
Eustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity