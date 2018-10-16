1634 Tennyson Ct.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Guard Gated Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL! - Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Guard Gated Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL. Welcome home to the community of Brookhaven! This home includes an oversized three car garage, tile throughout the large family room, new hard surface counters in the kitchen, and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances!!! Also features new air conditioner and more!! This split floor plan features a large Master Bedroom suite that is separated from the secondary bedrooms, and a great space for a private home office at the front of the house!! Separate laundry room area. Enjoy your Florida evenings lounging on the screened lanai, which overlooks the wrought iron fenced yard.



Heathrow is a guard gated golf community that also has a private park with full size soccer field, baseball diamond, full court basketball court, playground, pavilion and fishing dock. The golf, tennis and swim clubs are available with membership. Very convenient to grocery stores, shopping malls, movie theaters, restaurants, I-4 and SR417 Toll Road. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 today to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST!!!



(RLNE1983113)