152 Trevor Court

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Gated Condo in Heathrow, FL! - Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Gated Condo in Heathrow, FL! This condo is located in the community of Barclay Place. Spacious bedroom with walk in closets. Bathroom features dual sinks and stand in shower. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinetry. Living area includes a wood burning fireplace. Screened in lanai for relaxing. Barclay place has an exclusive community pool,clubhouse and tennis court. This beautiful condo is just minutes from I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



