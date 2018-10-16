All apartments in Heathrow
Find more places like 152 Trevor Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Heathrow, FL
/
152 Trevor Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

152 Trevor Court

152 Trevor Court · (407) 258-1332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Heathrow
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

152 Trevor Court, Heathrow, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 152 Trevor Court · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Gated Condo in Heathrow, FL! - Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Gated Condo in Heathrow, FL! This condo is located in the community of Barclay Place. Spacious bedroom with walk in closets. Bathroom features dual sinks and stand in shower. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinetry. Living area includes a wood burning fireplace. Screened in lanai for relaxing. Barclay place has an exclusive community pool,clubhouse and tennis court. This beautiful condo is just minutes from I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE3831038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Trevor Court have any available units?
152 Trevor Court has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 152 Trevor Court have?
Some of 152 Trevor Court's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Trevor Court currently offering any rent specials?
152 Trevor Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Trevor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 Trevor Court is pet friendly.
Does 152 Trevor Court offer parking?
Yes, 152 Trevor Court does offer parking.
Does 152 Trevor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Trevor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Trevor Court have a pool?
Yes, 152 Trevor Court has a pool.
Does 152 Trevor Court have accessible units?
No, 152 Trevor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Trevor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Trevor Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Trevor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Trevor Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 152 Trevor Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pure Living
740 Savory Pl
Heathrow, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Heathrow 1 BedroomsHeathrow 2 Bedrooms
Heathrow Apartments with GymHeathrow Apartments with Parking
Heathrow Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FL
Eustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity