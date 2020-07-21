All apartments in Heathrow
Find more places like 1232 Brampton Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Heathrow, FL
/
1232 Brampton Pl
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

1232 Brampton Pl

1232 Brampton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Heathrow
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1232 Brampton Place, Heathrow, FL 32746

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Newly Renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath in Brampton Heathrow - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL guard gated community of Brampton Cove. Open entryway displays a split living/dining area with beautiful new hardwood flooring. The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, plenty of counter space and breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. SPACIOUS family room has new hardwood flooring and a lovely fireplace. The family room opens out to the lanai that features a beautiful lake view. Large master bedroom. Master bath has garden tub, stand-in shower and double sinks. Heathrow is a guard gated golf community that also has a private park with full size soccer field, baseball diamond, full court basketball court, playground, pavilion and fishing dock. The golf, tennis and swim clubs are available with membership.

MUST SEE!!! Very convenient to grocery stores, shopping malls, movie theaters, restaurants, I-4 and SR417 Toll Road. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, Seminole High School. Professionally managed by Atrium Management, Call 407-585-2721 today for a private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4980788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Brampton Pl have any available units?
1232 Brampton Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heathrow, FL.
What amenities does 1232 Brampton Pl have?
Some of 1232 Brampton Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Brampton Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Brampton Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Brampton Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 Brampton Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1232 Brampton Pl offer parking?
No, 1232 Brampton Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1232 Brampton Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Brampton Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Brampton Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1232 Brampton Pl has a pool.
Does 1232 Brampton Pl have accessible units?
No, 1232 Brampton Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Brampton Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 Brampton Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Brampton Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1232 Brampton Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pure Living Heathrow
740 Savory Pl
Heathrow, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Heathrow 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHeathrow Apartments with Garages
Heathrow Apartments with PoolsHeathrow Furnished Apartments
Heathrow Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FL
Forest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College