1232 Brampton Pl

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

Newly Renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath in Brampton Heathrow - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL guard gated community of Brampton Cove. Open entryway displays a split living/dining area with beautiful new hardwood flooring. The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, plenty of counter space and breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. SPACIOUS family room has new hardwood flooring and a lovely fireplace. The family room opens out to the lanai that features a beautiful lake view. Large master bedroom. Master bath has garden tub, stand-in shower and double sinks. Heathrow is a guard gated golf community that also has a private park with full size soccer field, baseball diamond, full court basketball court, playground, pavilion and fishing dock. The golf, tennis and swim clubs are available with membership.



MUST SEE!!! Very convenient to grocery stores, shopping malls, movie theaters, restaurants, I-4 and SR417 Toll Road. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, Seminole High School. Professionally managed by Atrium Management, Call 407-585-2721 today for a private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



