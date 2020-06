Amenities

NEW KITCHEN AND NEW FLOORING THROUGH OUT!! CORNER UNIT WITH WATERVIEW AND WHAT A LOCATION. ABOUT 1 MILE FROM BEACHES AND WALKING DISTANCE FROM SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. ELEVATOR-COVERED PARKING-STORAGE-CENTRAL LAUNDRY. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM PLAN MASTER 2 CLOSETS. . NO PETS ALLOWED. THERE IS NO COMMUNITY POOL. WATER & TRASH PICK UP INCLUDED IN HOA FEES . 23 UNITS IN COMPLEX, OUTSIDE STORAGE .... NOT IN FLOOD ZONE. Can occupy long term owner owns as investment not as future home.