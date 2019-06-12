119 POINCIANA LANE

Beautiful Waterfront Home - freshly painted inside and out. New kitchen and appliances. Fenced in backyard with dock and jet ski lift. Gorgeous pool. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Great corner lot and neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
