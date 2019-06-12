All apartments in Harbor Bluffs
119 POINCIANA LANE
119 POINCIANA LANE

119 Poinciana Lane · No Longer Available
Location

119 Poinciana Lane, Harbor Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

Beautiful Waterfront Home - freshly painted inside and out. New kitchen and appliances. Fenced in backyard with dock and jet ski lift. Gorgeous pool. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Great corner lot and neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 POINCIANA LANE have any available units?
119 POINCIANA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harbor Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 119 POINCIANA LANE have?
Some of 119 POINCIANA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 POINCIANA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
119 POINCIANA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 POINCIANA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 119 POINCIANA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harbor Bluffs.
Does 119 POINCIANA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 119 POINCIANA LANE offers parking.
Does 119 POINCIANA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 POINCIANA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 POINCIANA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 119 POINCIANA LANE has a pool.
Does 119 POINCIANA LANE have accessible units?
No, 119 POINCIANA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 119 POINCIANA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 POINCIANA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 POINCIANA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 POINCIANA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
