329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM
1 of 1
329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3
329 Northeast 2nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
329 Northeast 2nd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Fashion Row
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
7-unit multi-family home
7-unit multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 have any available units?
329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Hallandale Beach, FL
.
Is 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 currently offering any rent specials?
329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 pet-friendly?
No, 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach
.
Does 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 offer parking?
No, 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 does not offer parking.
Does 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 have a pool?
No, 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 does not have a pool.
Does 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 have accessible units?
No, 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
