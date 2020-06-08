All apartments in Hallandale Beach
329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3

329 Northeast 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

329 Northeast 2nd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Fashion Row

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
7-unit multi-family home
7-unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 have any available units?
329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hallandale Beach, FL.
Is 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 currently offering any rent specials?
329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 pet-friendly?
No, 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 offer parking?
No, 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 does not offer parking.
Does 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 have a pool?
No, 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 does not have a pool.
Does 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 have accessible units?
No, 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 NE 2nd Street, Unit #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
