All apartments in Hallandale Beach
Find more places like 301 NE 14th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hallandale Beach, FL
/
301 NE 14th Ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:05 AM

301 NE 14th Ave

301 Northeast 14th Avenue · (954) 551-8199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hallandale Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

301 Northeast 14th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Atlantic Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful contemporary unit , tastily furnished , wood floors through all the unit, remodeled kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, enclosed patio . Totally furnished and ready to move in !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 NE 14th Ave have any available units?
301 NE 14th Ave has a unit available for $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 NE 14th Ave have?
Some of 301 NE 14th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 NE 14th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
301 NE 14th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 NE 14th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 301 NE 14th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 301 NE 14th Ave offer parking?
No, 301 NE 14th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 301 NE 14th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 NE 14th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 NE 14th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 301 NE 14th Ave has a pool.
Does 301 NE 14th Ave have accessible units?
No, 301 NE 14th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 301 NE 14th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 NE 14th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 NE 14th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 NE 14th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 301 NE 14th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Art Square
401 Federal Hwy
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Similar Pages

Hallandale Beach 1 BedroomsHallandale Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hallandale Beach Apartments with ParkingHallandale Beach Pet Friendly Places
Hallandale Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FL
Palm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity