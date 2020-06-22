2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access sauna tennis court

Available April 1st. Living Room furnishings updated this month and freshly painted. Be the first to stay. Easy application process, no approval required. Short or long term rentals welcome. Nicely decorated and meticulously kept, 2 bedroom 2 full bath, fully furnished and appointed luxury ocean front condo equipped with WIFI, digital cable with DVR and unlimited long distance in the US and Canada. Perfect rental for long or short term! Located south of Fort Lauderdale and just north of Miami's Golden Beach and Sunny Isles Beach. Only 15 minutes from Fort Lauderdale airport and 25 minutes from Miami airport. Short term rentals accepted immediately.



Two master suites, one with King sized bed and one with Queen sized bed. Living room has deluxe Queen sized sofa sleeper. Each room is equipped with flat screen television and digital cable.



Fully equipped kitchen with all clad cookware and kitchen aid appliances.

Ocean front condo with cabana & pool, jacuzzi, sauna, workout room overlooking the ocean, community room, computer room, tennis court, direct access to the beach and reserved parking in garage.