Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503

2080 South Ocean Drive · (301) 537-5232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2080 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 19

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Available April 1st. Living Room furnishings updated this month and freshly painted. Be the first to stay. Easy application process, no approval required. Short or long term rentals welcome. Nicely decorated and meticulously kept, 2 bedroom 2 full bath, fully furnished and appointed luxury ocean front condo equipped with WIFI, digital cable with DVR and unlimited long distance in the US and Canada. Perfect rental for long or short term! Located south of Fort Lauderdale and just north of Miami's Golden Beach and Sunny Isles Beach. Only 15 minutes from Fort Lauderdale airport and 25 minutes from Miami airport. Short term rentals accepted immediately.

Two master suites, one with King sized bed and one with Queen sized bed. Living room has deluxe Queen sized sofa sleeper. Each room is equipped with flat screen television and digital cable.

Fully equipped kitchen with all clad cookware and kitchen aid appliances.
Ocean front condo with cabana & pool, jacuzzi, sauna, workout room overlooking the ocean, community room, computer room, tennis court, direct access to the beach and reserved parking in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 have any available units?
2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 have?
Some of 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 currently offering any rent specials?
2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 pet-friendly?
No, 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 offer parking?
Yes, 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 offers parking.
Does 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 have a pool?
Yes, 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 has a pool.
Does 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 have accessible units?
No, 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2080 S. Ocean Drive, Apt 1503 has units with air conditioning.
