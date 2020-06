2080 S Ocean Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center elevator gym pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction sauna tennis court

WELCOME TO PARADISE! STUNNING OCEAN FRONT lower PENTHOUSE w/IMPRESSIVE OCEAN VIEWS from ALL ROOMS! ENJOY YOUR MORNING COFFEE in the BALCONY as YOU VIEW the ENDLESS OCEAN W/EVER-CHANGING LANDSCAPE. OPEN & SPLIT FLOOR PLAN w/2 MASTER SUITES (2 FULL BDs and 2 FULL BAs) ON OPPOSITE SIDES of the UNIT, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, EUROPEAN KITCHEN w/GRANITE TOPS, SS APPLIANCES & OVERSIZED BREAKFAST NOOK. WASHER & DRYER in the UNIT. RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES:24-HOUR SECURITY, HEATED POOL,SAUNA, HOT TUB,TENNIS COURT, DIRECT BEACH ACCESS & BEACH SERVICE, GYM, BUSINESS CENTER & MORE. BEST LOCATION:close to AIRPORTS, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, AVENTURA MALL, GULFSTREAM! TURN KEY!