Home
/
Hallandale Beach, FL
/
1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 AM

1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507

1800 South Ocean Drive · (786) 406-6539
Location

1800 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
valet service
Enjoy the five star amenities of this ocean front condo at Hallandale Beach. This magnificent 3 Beds + 3 Full Baths , features marble floors throughout the apartment including balcony, European style kitchen, sensational and bright master suite with walk-in closet and balcony access. Resort style building, amenities include beach service, 3 stunning pool decks, hot tubs, cold plunge, 50.000 sf full service spa and fitness center, steam room, sauna, restaurant & bar, concierge, 24 hr security & valet. 2 parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 have any available units?
1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 have?
Some of 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 currently offering any rent specials?
1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 is pet friendly.
Does 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 offer parking?
Yes, 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 offers parking.
Does 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 have a pool?
Yes, 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 has a pool.
Does 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 have accessible units?
No, 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507 has units with air conditioning.
