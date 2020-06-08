1800 S OCEAN DR

Amenities
Enjoy the five star amenities of this ocean front condo at Hallandale Beach. This magnificent 3 Beds + 3 Full Baths , features marble floors throughout the apartment including balcony, European style kitchen, sensational and bright master suite with walk-in closet and balcony access. Resort style building, amenities include beach service, 3 stunning pool decks, hot tubs, cold plunge, 50.000 sf full service spa and fitness center, steam room, sauna, restaurant & bar, concierge, 24 hr security & valet. 2 parking spaces.