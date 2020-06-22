All apartments in Haines City
420 6th St
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

420 6th St

420 North 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 North 6th Street, Haines City, FL 33844

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5817353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 6th St have any available units?
420 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haines City, FL.
Is 420 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
420 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 420 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haines City.
Does 420 6th St offer parking?
No, 420 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 420 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 6th St have a pool?
No, 420 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 420 6th St have accessible units?
No, 420 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 420 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.
