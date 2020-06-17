All apartments in Haines City
Find more places like 118 N 10TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haines City, FL
/
118 N 10TH STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

118 N 10TH STREET

118 N 10th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haines City
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

118 N 10th St, Haines City, FL 33844

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled first floor apartment, No appliances included. No pets allowed. Rent of $800.00 and Security deposit of $800.00. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE OF $50.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 N 10TH STREET have any available units?
118 N 10TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haines City, FL.
Is 118 N 10TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
118 N 10TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 N 10TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 118 N 10TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haines City.
Does 118 N 10TH STREET offer parking?
No, 118 N 10TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 118 N 10TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 N 10TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 N 10TH STREET have a pool?
No, 118 N 10TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 118 N 10TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 118 N 10TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 118 N 10TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 N 10TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 N 10TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 N 10TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Haines City 1 BedroomsHaines City 2 Bedrooms
Haines City 3 BedroomsHaines City Apartments with Garage
Haines City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMango, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL
Forest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLWilliamsburg, FLSun City Center, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins CollegeSeminole State College of Florida
University of South Florida-Main Campus