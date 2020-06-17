Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 1
118 N 10TH STREET
118 N 10th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
118 N 10th St, Haines City, FL 33844
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled first floor apartment, No appliances included. No pets allowed. Rent of $800.00 and Security deposit of $800.00. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE OF $50.00.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 N 10TH STREET have any available units?
118 N 10TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Haines City, FL
.
Is 118 N 10TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
118 N 10TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 N 10TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 118 N 10TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Haines City
.
Does 118 N 10TH STREET offer parking?
No, 118 N 10TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 118 N 10TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 N 10TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 N 10TH STREET have a pool?
No, 118 N 10TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 118 N 10TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 118 N 10TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 118 N 10TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 N 10TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 N 10TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 N 10TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
