1175 Florida A1a

Amenities
AVAILABLE September 1 2020. Spend the Spring & Summer in exquisite beach accommodations. Executive Style condo is directly overlooking the ocean. 2 direct ocean balconies: master bedroom, guest bedroom & living room have sliders open to direct ocean balconies & gorgeous views. Exquisitely appointed property. Built in Buffet, Gorgeous kitchen Kraftmaid all wood cabinetry with soft close hinges/drawers, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Fabulous office/den/3rd guest room. Flat screen TV's throughout. Full size front load w/d. 1 under building parking. Community clubhouse, heated pool, beach access, Saunas, tennis court. Near shopping, dining, golf, & fishing. Rent includes cable, WIFI, water/ sewer. Luxury galore! NO PET