Haines City, FL
1175 Florida A1a
Last updated June 8 2020 at 5:59 PM

1175 Florida A1a

1175 South 10th Street · (321) 243-9707
Location

1175 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL 33844

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 511 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
AVAILABLE September 1 2020. Spend the Spring & Summer in exquisite beach accommodations. Executive Style condo is directly overlooking the ocean. 2 direct ocean balconies: master bedroom, guest bedroom & living room have sliders open to direct ocean balconies & gorgeous views. Exquisitely appointed property. Built in Buffet, Gorgeous kitchen Kraftmaid all wood cabinetry with soft close hinges/drawers, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Fabulous office/den/3rd guest room. Flat screen TV's throughout. Full size front load w/d. 1 under building parking. Community clubhouse, heated pool, beach access, Saunas, tennis court. Near shopping, dining, golf, & fishing. Rent includes cable, WIFI, water/ sewer. Luxury galore! NO PET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Florida A1a have any available units?
1175 Florida A1a has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1175 Florida A1a have?
Some of 1175 Florida A1a's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 Florida A1a currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Florida A1a isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Florida A1a pet-friendly?
No, 1175 Florida A1a is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haines City.
Does 1175 Florida A1a offer parking?
Yes, 1175 Florida A1a does offer parking.
Does 1175 Florida A1a have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 Florida A1a does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Florida A1a have a pool?
Yes, 1175 Florida A1a has a pool.
Does 1175 Florida A1a have accessible units?
No, 1175 Florida A1a does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Florida A1a have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 Florida A1a does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 Florida A1a have units with air conditioning?
No, 1175 Florida A1a does not have units with air conditioning.
