Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great home for you 3br 2ba....large kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space plus a pantry. Dining room has sliders to patio and back yard. No Kitchen appliances included. Located just off Hwy 27 and just minutes to access I4...perfect location for commuting to Orlando, Lakeland or Tampa. NO PETS ALLLOWED.